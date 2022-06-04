Fightful Select has a new report revealing details on former NXT women’s champion Io Shirai, and her unexplained absence over the past two months.

According to the publication, Shirai has been dealing with an undisclosed injury. The source who spoke with Fightful did not reveal the severity of the injury, but Shirai is not currently factored into any of the brand’s plans for the summer. They are hopeful that she will be healed up soon.

Shirai wrestled her last match at the NXT Stand & Deliver special. The report adds that she is very well liked backstage.