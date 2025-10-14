IShowSpeed may be taking his first steps toward the squared circle.

The popular YouTuber and streamer was spotted at the WWE Performance Center on Monday, where he filmed new footage for his breakout reality series, Speed Goes Pro. Speed posed for several photos at the Orlando-based facility and shared moments from the visit on social media.

According to reports, Monday’s shoot was part of an upcoming episode centered around Randy Orton, who is personally training Speed as part of the show’s premise — testing whether the internet star can successfully “go pro” in different sports.

The segment filmed this week is believed to be for the third episode of the season.

The series’ debut episode featured NFL legend Tom Brady, and WWE talent were said to have attended the premiere screening for the show’s rollout.

While there are currently no concrete plans for Speed to officially wrestle inside a WWE ring, sources indicate that the company remains open to the idea of him competing in some capacity down the line, given his massive online following and growing crossover appeal.

The first episode of Speed Goes Pro has already generated over 5.7 million views on YouTube in just a couple of weeks, signaling major momentum for the viral content creator’s new project.

IShowSpeed was a memorable ‘late addition’ to the Men’s Royal Rumble match this past January. The situation was documented on the groundbreaking and controversial WWE Unreal documentary series that was released on Netflix earlier this year.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding IShowSpeed and WWE continue to surface.

🚨| BREAKING: Speed just posted an Instagram story wearing a WWE shirt and holding a clapperboard that says “Speed Goes Pro” 🤯👀 pic.twitter.com/vw3ppAdsmB — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) October 12, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)