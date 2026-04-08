More details are continuing to emerge regarding TNA’s reported stance on its talent working with AEW wrestlers on independent shows.

A new source has backed up earlier reports from Wednesday, indicating that TNA is actively attempting to block its talent from facing AEW performers outside of its own programming.

One notable situation involves the previously announced MJF vs. Nic Nemeth match scheduled for Create-A-Pro’s May 1 event.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, he was told the match is still expected to take place as planned, despite efforts behind the scenes to have it canceled.

For now, it’s still on.

Meanwhile, there has been no new information regarding the Ricochet vs. Leon Slater bout set for the Mark Hitchcock Supershow on April 16, leaving its status somewhat uncertain amid the ongoing situation.

Beyond individual matches, there appears to be a broader concern developing within the wrestling scene.

As previously noted, there are “growing concerns” TNA could be heading toward a stricter policy where its talent would not be allowed to work with AEW talent at all.