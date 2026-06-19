WWE SummerSlam 2026 remains on track for U.S. Bank Stadium despite recent reports regarding roof repairs at the venue.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) plans to replace approximately 60 percent of the stadium’s roof after hail damage sustained during a storm in 2023. The news naturally raised questions about major upcoming events scheduled for the Minneapolis venue, including WWE’s two-night SummerSlam premium live event on August 1 and August 2.

According to WWE sources, however, there is no concern regarding the status of the event.

“Following yesterday’s report from The Minnesota Star Tribune that a large portion of the roof at U.S. Bank Stadium requires replacement due to hail damage sustained in 2023, a WWE source tells us the issue is not expected to impact SummerSlam in any way,” one source noted. “We’re told WWE has been informed by city officials that the roof remains structurally safe.”

The MSFA has also attempted to reassure the public, describing the project as a proactive measure rather than an emergency repair. Officials have maintained that the stadium remains safe for fans attending events prior to any construction work taking place.

“All Minnesotans can be confident that the roof at U.S. Bank Stadium is safe, that proactive steps are in place to preserve its unique environment, and the MSFA’s financial safeguards have protected this public investment,” a statement from MSFA said.

At this time, no official timeline has been announced for when the roof replacement project will begin. Design firms interested in the work are reportedly required to submit proposals by June 25.

U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, opened in 2016 and has become one of the premier venues in the Midwest. Minneapolis officials have previously made multiple bids to host WrestleMania but were ultimately unsuccessful. Instead, the city secured one of WWE’s biggest events of the year, as SummerSlam heads to the stadium for a historic two-night presentation in 2026.

Based on the latest information from both WWE and local officials, fans planning to attend SummerSlam should not expect any disruption related to the roof repairs.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage from Minneapolis, MN.

The Biggest Event of the Summer is getting even bigger. The first-ever two-night #SummerSlam comes to @usbankstadium in Minneapolis, MN on August 1-2, 2026. pic.twitter.com/6jk7uX2O6N — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2024

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)