A big update on AEW superstar Jack Perry, who has been out of action from a suspension due to his incident with CM Punk that occurred at All In in London.

According to Mike Johnson from PW Insider, the belief is that Perry is no longer serving his suspension and that he is free to return. However, it is noted that AEW will not rush his return that way there is more time away from the Punk scuffle. Perry’s last match was losing the FTW Championship to HOOK at All In so there is no rush to bring him back anyway since he’s not currently in a feud.

Punk was fired by AEW six days after the All In incident. The current rumor is that he will be returning to WWE at some point in the future, perhaps at Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago or at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

As for Perry, AEW has yet to make an official announcement on his return. Stay tuned.