A potential injury to Jacob Fatu has reportedly created some concern within WWE just days before Clash in Italy.

Reports began circulating on Thursday that Fatu was seen limping following his match against Solo Sikoa at a WWE live event in Liverpool, England. According to PWInsider, the injury is legitimate, and WWE is monitoring the situation closely ahead of this weekend’s premium live event.

Fatu is currently scheduled to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match at Clash in Italy, a bout that has been advertised as the show’s main event.

However, PWInsider reports that WWE is already discussing backup options should Fatu be unable to compete.

According to the report, WWE is “mulling over alternative plans” in the event that Fatu is not medically cleared in time for Sunday’s event. At this point, there is no word on what those contingency plans might involve.

The situation may not be as serious as initially feared, though.

Cory Hays of False Finish reported that while WWE is exploring possible pivots, the expectation remains that Fatu will ultimately be cleared to wrestle at the show. The report added that the injury is believed to be related to Fatu’s back.

As things stand, Reigns vs. Fatu remains scheduled to headline Clash in Italy on May 31 in Turin, Italy.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/31 for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.