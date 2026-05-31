It looks like “The Samoan Werewolf” is, in fact, “all gas, no brakes” despite having one bum wheel heading into the biggest match of his career.

Jacob Fatu did, in fact, appear to be injured following his match against Solo Sikoa at the WWE European Summer Tour live event stop in Liverpool, England on Thursday, May 28.

The timing for the rising WWE Superstar couldn’t have been worse, as it took place just three days before his ‘Tribal Combat’ showdown for the title against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of the WWE Clash In Italy premium live event on Sunday, May 31.

As noted, “The Samoan Werewolf” was noticably limping backstage after the bout on 5/28. Rumors followed that WWE was exploring potential last-minute alternative options in case Fatu is unable to perform on 5/31.

With the show day now being here, with WWE Clash In Italy kicking off in just a couple of hours, it appears that Reigns vs. Fatu II is still a go.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Clash In Italy 2026 Results coverage.

amazing match. 10/10 i hope i'm wrong but i did see jacob fatu limping a little bit to the back. apparently a doctor met him at the back too. praying he's okay 🙏 https://t.co/ZwLTnIkDFm — jay 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@xlilcubx) May 28, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)