More information has surfaced regarding Jacob Fatu’s recent absence from WWE programming.

Fatu was not featured on the October 5 episode of WWE Raw in St. Louis after an angle on the previous week’s show saw him get hit by a car.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer said he believes Fatu’s absence is related to filming for an unspecified WWE project alongside Drew McIntyre and Joe Hendry.

“The Jacob thing, I believe Jacob and Joe Hendry and Drew McIntyre are doing some WWE show, filming of the show,” Meltzer said.

According to Meltzer, the filming would explain why WWE ran the angle to temporarily take Fatu off television.

“So that explains why Jacob is out, that angle with Jacob,” he added.

Hendry still appeared on Monday’s Raw, where he performed another Funko Pop-related song directed at JD McDonagh.

It remains unclear exactly what WWE project Fatu, Hendry and McIntyre are reportedly filming. There is also no word yet on when Fatu is expected to return to WWE television.

Meanwhile, Fatu’s Bloodline stablemates will be in action on next week’s Raw, as Jimmy and Jey Uso team with their younger brother Solo Sikoa against Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price of The 946 in a six-man tag team match.