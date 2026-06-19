Following a viral in-ring wardrobe mishap on WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill reportedly received an outpouring of support from fellow WWE talent and veterans backstage, with many rallying around her for the way she handled the situation under pressure.

The incident occurred during the June 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, where Cargill competed against Charlotte Flair, Lyra Valkyria and Sol Ruca in a Queen of the Ring Tournament Fatal 4-Way Match.

During the bout, Flair delivered a top-rope super-plex that inadvertently led to Cargill’s signature platinum blonde wig being pulled completely off when Flair’s leg became entangled in it. The unexpected moment unfolded live on television, forcing Cargill to adapt on the fly.

Despite previously describing such a scenario as her “biggest fear,” Cargill never broke character and continued wrestling through the remainder of the match. She reportedly secured the wig with one hand while still executing her offense and participating in the match without missing a beat.

According to one source, several WWE stars approached Cargill backstage after the match to offer reassurance and support. Talent reportedly shared stories of their own wardrobe malfunctions and in-ring mistakes that had occurred on live television in an effort to help ease any embarrassment she may have felt.

WWE production also appeared to react quickly to the situation. The broadcast team reportedly attempted to cut away from the incident during the live airing, while international replay versions available on Netflix quietly removed the moment altogether.

Although some critics online took aim at the mishap, many within the wrestling community came to Cargill’s defense. Numerous fan accounts and wrestling personalities praised her professionalism and focus, applauding her ability to continue performing at a high level despite the unexpected setback.

Cargill later addressed the situation herself with humor on social media.

Botch of the year LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/om54brJv4v — FINAL BOSS SZN 💥 (@FINAL_LEGEND) June 13, 2026