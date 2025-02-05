Several weeks ago, reports surfaced that former WWE NXT Champion Tyler Bate was nearing a return to action after recovering from a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery.

Pwinsider Elite is reporting that Bate has been officially cleared to return and is expected to join the WWE RAW brand within the next couple of weeks. The most likely date for his return is the February 24 episode of RAW.

Jade Cargill continues to train at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where she was spotted on both Monday and Tuesday. There is a strong belief that Cargill will be ready to make her return at WrestleMania 41, marking a significant moment in her WWE career.