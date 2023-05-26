AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter is reportedly planning to work Double Or Nothing this weekend.

As we’ve noted, Hayter was scheduled to team with Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida to go against The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho) on last week’s AEW Dynamite, but AEW announced that Hayter was pulled from the match because she was not medically cleared to compete, due to injuries previously caused by The Outcasts. The April 19 Dynamite saw Hayter and Baker defeat Soho and Storm, but Storm focused on hurting Hayter’s shoulder in a post-match attack. Hayter has not wrestled since then, but she has participated in angles/segments. Storm challenged Hayter for Double Or Nothing on last week’s show, and the bout was confirmed.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Hayter is actually dealing with multiple legitimate injuries. She has been fighting through the injuries for the better part of a month.

As of now, Hayter is still planning to defend the title against Storm at Double Or Nothing on Sunday. A backstage angle will air on tonight’s go-home Rampage, which may impact Sunday’s title match. (Rampage spoilers here).

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Hayter’s status during Thursday’s media call. He confirmed that she is hurt, pointing to how AEW has been referencing the injury during the last few weeks of TV. Khan added that they did not try to hide Hayter’s injury, and praised her for being a tough fighting champion.

