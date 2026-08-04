Jay White’s injury scare at AEW Redemption doesn’t appear to be keeping him out of action for long.

White was reportedly left “banged up” during the Dogs vs. Bang Bang Gang double chain match at last week’s AEW Redemption pay-per-view in Montreal after taking a Dominator-style move from David Finlay that saw him land on his head.

Despite concerns following the match, AEW confirmed on Monday that White will compete in the inaugural AEW Continental Cup tournament. He is scheduled to meet Finlay in the opening round on the August 12 episode of Dynamite from the Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed White’s condition during the post-WWE Raw edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, with Alvarez noting that White avoided a more serious injury.

“Jay White also in the tournament, so apparently he was not injured too badly when he got spiked on his head,” Alvarez said.

Meltzer added that the injury was never expected to sideline White for long.

“He was banged up, but he was only supposed to be out for about a week or so. So he’ll be there,” Meltzer said.

The pair also shared their thoughts on the overall Continental Cup field. Meltzer believes the tournament should deliver quality matches, even if it isn’t stacked with AEW’s biggest names.

“There will probably be some somewhat intriguing matches, and of course there will be many good matches, but it’s not a loaded field as far as really truly top guys, other than Moxley, who’s the defending champion,” Meltzer said. “The second biggest guy is, well, I guess Orange Cassidy.”

The inaugural AEW Continental Cup gets underway on this Saturday’s episode of Collision, with Ace Austin vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Doyle, and Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Sydal announced for the opening round.