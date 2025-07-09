– The Beast Mortos was pulled from the Starrcast Texas convention and surrounding-events this weekend as part of AEW ALL IN: Texas Weekend in the Dallas/Arlington area. The reason for him being pulled is because he has a CMLL booking that conflicts with it.

– News regarding the opponent for Ricochet’s House of Glory return at HoG High Intensity 2025 is expected to surface tonight.

– As of the AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view back on May 25, the word making the rounds regarding Jay White is that AEW is not expecting him back at any point in the near future. Apparently “Switchblade” was more banged up than first believed, and AEW is letting White take his time to recover as opposed to trying to rush him back.

(H/T: Fightful Select)