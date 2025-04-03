Jay White’s absence from AEW due to injury is not expected to be a prolonged one.

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was revealed that White would no longer be participating in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup, despite previously announcing his entry into the tournament. While the on-screen narrative suggested that White had been ambushed by the Death Riders in an off-air segment before the show, it has since been confirmed that he is dealing with a legitimate injury that will require surgery.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio via F4WOnline.com, White has sustained a broken hand. Though an official recovery timeline has not been disclosed, Bryan Alvarez of F4W Online reported that the expectation is White will not be sidelined for an extended period.

“I heard Jay White broken hand and surgery,” Meltzer stated.

Alvarez added, “I heard that Jay White was injured. I guess surgery, I just heard it was not expected he was going to be out a really long time, whatever that means. But he’s out, it’s a legitimate injury.”

In White’s absence, AEW has announced that newly signed talent Kevin Knight will take his place in the men’s bracket of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The winner of this prestigious competition will earn an AEW World Championship match at All In Texas this July.