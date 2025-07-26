“Switchblade” Jay White may be on the shelf longer than originally expected.

White has been sidelined for several months following a hand injury he suffered during a match with Kevin Knight. While there was some initial hope for a return in the near future, sources claim that isn’t currently the case — in fact, it might be the opposite.

According to those close to the situation, White has also been dealing with a shoulder issue. We’re told the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion had been contemplating whether to undergo surgery to address the problem.

As of this writing, it’s unclear if a decision has been made, but if he does opt for surgery, there’s a strong chance he’ll be out of action for the remainder of 2025.

Jay White has not been present at recent AEW tapings.

(H/T: Fightful Select)