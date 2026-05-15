Jeff Cobb may be done with WWE, but it doesn’t look like he’s done with Japan just yet.

The former WWE Superstar, who recently became a free agent following his release from the company, reportedly remains on very good terms with NJPW and was even backstage earlier this month at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer noted that Cobb was seen backstage at the event and may still maintain a residence in Japan despite his WWE departure.

“Jeff Cobb was backstage at Dontaku,” Meltzer wrote. “I believe he still has a place in Japan. Unless WWE gives his special dispensation, he would not be able to return in time for G-1 if he does end up here, as the non-compete ends on 7/24.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean a NJPW return is guaranteed, however.

Meltzer also pointed out that Cobb’s future remains very much up in the air, especially with NJPW dealing with financial concerns and AEW always looming as a potential landing spot.

“We don’t know if that is what he’ll do,” Meltzer continued. “New Japan has its own financial issues. It wouldn’t surprise me if AEW picked up Cobb, but the reality is his chances of going to AEW as a star were much higher one year ago. WWE often enhances someone’s value, but Cobb would not be one of those people.”

Interesting situation.

Cobb’s WWE run lasted roughly a year after debuting for the company in May 2025.

Repackaged as “JC Mateo,” he was brought into the Bloodline storyline as one of Solo Sikoa’s MFTs before eventually parting ways with the promotion.