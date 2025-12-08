Jeff Cobb’s WWE journey continues to take shape, and we’ve learned new details about the deal that officially brought him to SmackDown.

Cobb’s move became a talking point earlier this year when reports surfaced that he was exiting New Japan Pro Wrestling in favor of WWE.

Despite those rumblings, he went on to capture championship gold in NJPW before ultimately finishing up and making the jump.

Now we’ve been able to confirm the terms behind that transition.

According to WWE sources, Cobb signed a three-year contract upon his arrival. The agreement positions him with the company through the spring of 2028, keeping him locked in for a substantial run on the blue brand.

Since debuting, Cobb has been featured as a key heavy-hitter within Solo Sikoa’s MFT faction — a role that has quickly given him a defined spot on TV and a clear direction out of the gate.

(H/T: Fightful Select)