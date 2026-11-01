Jeff Hardy will be absent from TNA Wrestling’s upcoming television tapings for multiple reasons.

According to one source, Hardy is unable to participate in the tapings due to his previous legal issues preventing him from entering Canada.

His absence will also provide an opportunity to rest an injury he has been dealing with.

Despite the situation, Hardy is still scheduled to wrestle aboard Chris Jericho’s upcoming cruise.

Although TNA could potentially film material featuring Hardy to air during the upcoming episodes, he is not expected to attend the Canadian tapings in person.

Those familiar with the situation believe Hardy could return when TNA holds its television tapings in Texas this December.

Despite his upcoming absence from TNA programming, Hardy still has several public appearances scheduled, including Chris Jericho’s cruise and WrestleCade.

(H/T: Fightful Select)