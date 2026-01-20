Je’Von Evans reportedly appears to be fine after a scare during Monday’s WWE Raw in Belfast.

Evans’ match against El Grande Americano was stopped early on the broadcast after a potential injury concern. Ringside officials and medics assisted him backstage, prompting some worry over a possible concussion.

While there was no immediate indication of a serious injury, WWE checked Evans out behind the scenes. He later left the arena traveling with the rest of the roster. At this time, it does not appear he suffered a concussion, though nothing can be confirmed 100%.

The incident caused a brief moment of concern among fans, but Evans’ status moving forward seems stable for now.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Je’Von Evans’ injury status continue to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider)