More details have surfaced regarding the AEW departure of Jimmy Jacobs.

His departure has been a big one behind-the-scenes, as he was very well-liked in AEW. There was said to be no ill will regarding his departure from the company.

As noted, Jacobs was said to be burnt out and not wanting to travel as much these days.

AEW decided to use this as an opportunity to freshen up their creative team, as Jacobs was a big part of it for well over a year. Outside of Tony Khan, Jacobs had been at more AEW shows than anyone the past year-plus.

Most in AEW expect Jacobs to take time off in general following his exit from the company.

