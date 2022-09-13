Jinny is reportedly still with WWE.

Jinny took to Twitter this past week and tweeted UK officials about how she was waiting for documents to travel back to the United States this week. She also noted that she was to undergo a medical treatment for an undisclosed injury.

“@HM_Passport I am waiting for my supporting documents & old passport which contains my US visa. I applied for a fast track passport service & paid extra for delivery. I received my new passport but, I can’t travel back to the States (12th) without my documents! Can you DM me,” Jinny wrote. She added, “@HM_Passport I have medical treatment booked in next week for an injury”

There was some speculation on Jinny’s WWE status after her profile was moved to the WWE Alumni roster following the end of WWE NXT UK, but a new report from Fightful Select indicates that she is still with the company. Her social media indicates the same.

Due to the aforementioned injury, Jinny has not wrestled since the November 18, 2021 NXT UK TV tapings in London, where she defeated Amale. That match aired on January 27 of this year. While away from the ring, Jinny has done some work with BT Sport.

As seen in the photos below, Jinny is still in a relationship with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, and was with him in the UK last week as he was in town for Clash at The Castle.

There’s no word yet on when Jinny might be medically cleared from her injury, or what WWE has planned for her future.

