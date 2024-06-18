An update on one of TNA’s hottest stars and whether they turned up in WWE now that the two companies are working together.

Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports that Joe Hendry is being considered as a participant for tonight’s Battle Royal matchup on NXT. The winner of said match will go on to challenge Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at the Heatwave special next month in Canada. This is by NO MEANS a confirmation that Hendry will appear tonight, only that he was considered for a spot in the match. Hendry has teased an NXT arrival on social media.

The report also notes that there are several in WWE who are high-up on Hendry due to his charisma and connection with fans. One source tells Fightful that they would be surprised if he doesn’t end up doing something with WWE at some point. Same source said that the crossover between WWE and TNA is “far from over.”