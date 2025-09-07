– We can confirm that Wade Barrett’s absence from the blue brand broadcast was not tied to any of the Nikki Bella stories from this week. One WWE higher-up even reiterated, almost incredulously, that Barrett was “in character.” His night off was pre-planned, as Barrett had requested the time away.

– Joe Tessitore will also have some time away from WWE duties at the start of football season.

– Aigle Blanc was backstage at WWE Clash in Paris.

– A number of talents who participated in the WWE SummerSlam week tryouts have now been informed of their status.

