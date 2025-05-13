Joey Janela has drawn backlash following comments made during a recent interview with Uncrowned, where he discussed wrestling legend Sabu’s condition leading into their match.

In the interview—which can be viewed [here]—Janela claimed that kratom was provided to Sabu to help him make it through the bout. Sabu has previously spoken about using kratom as a tool in his recovery from opioid dependence.

Tragically, Sabu passed away just weeks after the match. However, there is no evidence suggesting that the GCW bout or anything related to that storyline had any connection to his death. In fact, Sabu appeared at WrestleCon not long after the match took place.

Sources confirmed to us that Janela recorded the interview shortly after their encounter, and that he admitted to exaggerating certain aspects of the match to contribute to the “lore” surrounding Sabu.

We’re told that the interview left many within GCW feeling frustrated, embarrassed, and humiliated. GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale did address the situation with Janela directly, though details on the outcome of that conversation remain unclear.

Janela has since responded to the criticism, which you can see below.