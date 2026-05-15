John Cena’s latest WWE project is already creating plenty of buzz.

And a lot of confusion.

Following his appearance at WWE Backlash: Tampa, Cena officially unveiled what he called The John Cena Classic, a new concept that appears set to introduce championship titles carrying his name while also incorporating fan voting into the outcome of matches and tournament advancement.

The announcement was promoted as both “history-making” and “career-defining,” but many details surrounding the concept remain undecided behind-the-scenes.

According to reports, WWE is still actively figuring out exactly what The John Cena Classic will become. Internally, there has been discussion about whether the concept will take shape as a traditional tournament, a standalone special event, or something entirely different.

At this point, the belief is that both men’s and women’s championships tied to Cena’s branding will eventually be introduced. It’s also unclear whether these titles would function similarly to the annual Crown Jewel Championships, defended once per year and rarely referenced otherwise, or if they would become regularly defended championships across WWE programming.

One major twist already attached to the concept is that fan voting would determine who advances through the competition rather than WWE officials selecting winners in advance.

That aspect alone has reportedly raised numerous logistical questions internally.

Since match outcomes wouldn’t be fully mapped out beforehand, producers and talent could face challenges structuring matches in real time. WWE’s production style traditionally relies heavily on knowing sequences and finishes ahead of time so camera crews and producers can coordinate every move. Concerns have also reportedly been raised about how veteran talent may react in situations where fan voting potentially changes planned directions.

The current plan reportedly calls for both WWE main roster and NXT talent to participate in whatever form the Cena Classic ultimately takes.

The addition of new championships would also further increase WWE’s already crowded title landscape. Depending on how they are counted, WWE currently recognizes upwards of 26 championships across its system, not including AAA and TNA titles, with that number potentially rising to 28 when including the Crown Jewel championships.

There has also been speculation that The John Cena Classic could eventually become an annual December event tied to the one-year anniversary of Cena’s retirement.

(H/T: Dave Meltzer and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com)