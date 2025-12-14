WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event generated massive internal and external buzz, with a wide range of backstage notes emerging following John Cena’s final match.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was among those in attendance for the event. Notably absent were Vince McMahon and Donald Trump.

Sources confirmed they were never planned to be at the show, and as reported multiple times beforehand, no one internally was told to expect either of them.

Randy Orton was not backstage, as he was in Saudi Arabia promoting the upcoming Royal Rumble. There was some backstage disappointment that Orton couldn’t be present, though his absence was understood given prior commitments.

After the show went off the air, Cena remained in the building for an extended period of time. He was seen saying his goodbyes and taking photos with numerous coworkers backstage.

Several WWE stars chose to watch Cena’s match from the crowd rather than backstage, including Bayley, CM Punk, and others.

The company remains adamant that Cena is finished wrestling. At this time, there are no plans to ask him to return for another match.

Reaction to the finish of Cena’s final bout was mixed internally. Most on the creative and booking side supported the decision, while some talent felt Cena should have gone out with a win. Those same talents reportedly understood the reality of Gunther winning and the long-term booking direction. There was no indication of anyone being livid over the outcome.

Triple H was said to be smiling in Gorilla Position as the finish played out and reacted backstage to the boos in much the same way he did publicly on camera.

The crowd reaction toward Gunther was intense enough that he legitimately required an escort out of the venue. He was followed by multiple fans as he exited.

Several moments on the show were described as off-the-cuff and not originally planned, including Cody Rhodes’ emotional ringside interview and some of the in-ring elements during Cena’s post-match sequence.

Looking ahead, CM Punk is slated to work with Bronson Reed, while Cody Rhodes is expected to feud with Drew McIntyre in World Title matches during WWE’s upcoming Holiday and European tours. WWE is also planning Stephanie Vaquer vs. Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez for those same tours.

Cena is still expected to make future WWE appearances, both on-screen and behind the scenes, though the extent of his on-camera role remains unclear.

One source connected to NBCUniversal noted that this was the most buzz they’ve seen for a WWE event on Peacock outside of WrestleMania.

For those who missed the show, fear not, you can check out our complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 12/13/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)