WWE is toying around with a potential mainstream crossover main event for their next premium live event.

According to one source, WWE’s creative team is in talks behind-the-scenes in recent weeks about potential plans involving hip-hop mega star Travis Scott teaming up with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena for a high-profile main event match.

When?

The idea pitched reportedly includes the duo joining forces in either a traditional tag-team match or a six-man tag-team bout at the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event.

No word on the opponents for a potential Cena & Scott tag bout, however as noted a few weeks ago, Bad Bunny and possibly Cody Rhodes have been mentioned as possibilities.

WWE Money In The Bank 2025 is scheduled to take place on June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

