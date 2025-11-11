As John Cena’s legendary in-ring career nears its end, more details are beginning to surface regarding how his final WWE run could play out.

Cena has only a few scheduled appearances left before stepping away, and speculation continues to swirl about what those matches might entail.

One thing already confirmed is that he’ll face the winner of WWE’s “Last Time Is Now” tournament built around Cena’s farewell match opponent.

Many within the industry believe Gunther is the favorite to win and face Cena, though there have also been reports suggesting a potential WWE Intercontinental Championship match with Dominik Mysterio is being considered.

Regarding the Cena vs. Dom rumors, there are reports regarding that match possibly taking place tonight on Cena’s final WWE Raw in his hometown of Boston at the TD Garden.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE’s decision to withhold the tournament brackets, noting that the move is meant to “generate intrigue” and fuel fan speculation.

Meltzer added that there’s even been buzz among fans about the possibility of a non-WWE wrestler entering the tournament, which the company has leaned into to boost interest.

In addition, wrestling reporter Ibou noted on X that Cena is also internally listed for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: WarGames match.

Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net backed that up, saying it’s an idea that’s been “discussed for weeks.”

While the lineup has not been officially confirmed, the current working plan reportedly has CM Punk teaming up with Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, and Jey Uso, leaving one mystery spot open. Some believe that final slot could end up going to John Cena, adding another major moment to his farewell run.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 29, 2025, live from Petco Park in San Diego, CA.

