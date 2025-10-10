According to a new report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, John Cena’s final WWE match is coming into focus — and it could turn into one of the most star-studded events in company history.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that the current plan within WWE is for Cena to wrestle his farewell bout on Saturday, December 13th, at a Saturday Night’s Main Event taping in Washington, D.C. The planned opponent? None other than GUNTHER, the “Ring General” and former Intercontinental Champion who has been positioned as one of WWE’s most dominant competitors in recent years.

Multiple WWE sources have confirmed that GUNTHER is currently locked in as Cena’s opponent, with one key creative concept being discussed involving a tournament storyline. Under the tentative plan, WWE would announce a multi-week tournament leading up to the show, with the winner earning the right to face Cena in what’s being billed internally as his “last dance.” GUNTHER would then go on to win that tournament, setting the stage for the clash.

“Keep in mind, plans change frequently,” Meltzer cautioned, “but we also received a storyboard outlining WWE’s major show goals. The only match listed for that Saturday Night’s Main Event, aside from the obvious Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber build-ups in early 2025, was Cena vs. GUNTHER.”

If the match holds, it would mark Cena’s first bout since his emotional sendoff tease earlier this year — and potentially his official retirement from in-ring competition. WWE is said to be mapping out a major production around the event, with heavy media presence and a number of outside guests expected to attend.

The Observer report also indicates that the event could feature a significant political presence, with several leading political figures reportedly invited to attend. Among the names being discussed is Donald Trump, though his attendance has not been confirmed.

“They expect leading political figures to be invited and attend this show,” Meltzer wrote. “Donald Trump has not confirmed he’s coming. He has confirmed being at the Army vs. Navy football game. The game will be at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore at 3 p.m. that day, so he easily, if he wanted to, could get to the show.”

Given the timing and proximity — Baltimore to Washington being just under an hour’s travel — it would be logistically possible for Trump to attend both events on the same day. WWE’s history with Trump, dating back to his appearances at WrestleMania and induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, only adds intrigue to the speculation.

The Observer also mentioned that members of WWE’s creative staff were recently shown a presentation tying into the UFC’s planned June 14, 2026 show at the White House, which is internally being promoted as “the biggest sports event in American history.” That presentation drew parallels to WWE’s own push for Cena’s farewell to be a “landmark cultural moment.”

The belief among those within WWE is that the Washington, D.C. event will attract major political and entertainment figures, potentially including individuals from within the current White House administration.

“Right now the belief is there will be a ton of people from the White House at the show,” the report noted. “Trump is undecided at the moment, but a lot of major people have already told WWE they are coming.”

If the plans come to fruition, Cena’s farewell bout against GUNTHER could end up being one of WWE’s most high-profile non-pay-per-view events in years — blending politics, pop culture, and professional wrestling on a scale rarely seen outside of WrestleMania.