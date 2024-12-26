An update has surfaced regarding plans for a big match at WrestleMania 41.

Who is going to share the squared circle with “The Greatest of All-Time” for what will be his final WrestleMania match in his legendary WWE career?

The jury is still out, but early talk has Logan Paul squaring off against John Cena on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

According to Wrestle Votes, sources indicate that rumors of a Cena vs. Paul bout at WrestleMania 41 have “at the very least been discussed.”

The report adds that the idea for a Cena-Paul bout at WrestleMania have been met with “resounding disapproval” from multiple executives working within the WWE creative team.

Apparently the general consensus is that Cena’s final match ever at WrestleMania should not be with Paul.

We will keep you posted.