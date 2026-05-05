More details continue to emerge regarding John Cena’s upcoming WWE return, and there’s still plenty of mystery surrounding what he’ll actually be doing.

As previously reported, the 17-time World Champion is scheduled to appear at WWE Backlash this weekend in Tampa. Cena recently took to social media to hype the appearance, teasing that he has “history-making” news to share with fans at the show.

Naturally, that statement has fueled speculation.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer admitted that Cena’s exact role at WWE Backlash remains unclear. This is especially notable given Cena’s previous insistence that he would never wrestle again following his retirement bout.

Meltzer also pointed out that Cena is currently under a WWE deal that calls for multiple appearances, suggesting this WWE Backlash spot is simply part of that agreement. Still, he noted it’s somewhat unusual timing, as Cena just had a high-profile presence at WrestleMania, where his involvement was positioned as a major attraction.

That quick turnaround hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Meltzer added that bringing Cena back so soon raises questions internally about the reasoning, but emphasized that WWE clearly still sees him as a key figure worth featuring prominently on television whenever possible.

He further noted that Cena remains signed in an ambassador role following his retirement match against GUNTHER this past December, reinforcing the idea that his presence, even outside the ring, continues to carry significant weight for the company.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/9 for live WWE Backlash results coverage from Tampa, FL.