The Rock made a surprise appearance at the conclusion of WWE Elimination Chamber, playing a pivotal role in John Cena’s heel turn—a tightly guarded secret that sets the stage for Cena and Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania season.

Internally, WWE had listed the segment as the third item on the run sheet, which was reported by several outlets. However, its placement as the final moment of the show was not a last-minute adjustment but rather a strategic move to maintain secrecy around Cena’s turn.

To ensure the surprise remained intact, WWE took extensive precautions. Triple H personally managed the logistics, even adjusting production layouts to keep the reveal under wraps. Only a select few individuals within the company were aware of the plan, which ultimately resulted in a moment that shocked many even within WWE itself.

Cena and Rhodes have been aware for some time that they were set to face each other at WrestleMania. As of now, there is no indication that The Rock is scheduled to compete at the event. Last fall, WWE’s creative team was instructed to proceed with plans under the assumption that The Rock would not be wrestling. His involvement in WWE storylines is kept on a strict need-to-know basis, with much of his creative direction developed in collaboration with Brian Gewirtz and Triple H.

Sources we spoke to confirmed that the official WWE poster released on Friday was deliberate foreshadowing. Additionally, Travis Scott had been slated to be involved in the storyline at that point. WWE had planned for Scott’s participation over a month in advance, though it remains unclear if his role in the specific segment was decided that far back.

The exact timeline of the storyline’s development remains uncertain. It is unclear whether the angle was solidified when Cena first announced his tour, during Bad Blood, the Raw on Netflix premiere, or another milestone. Since much of The Rock’s creative direction remains highly confidential, there is speculation that some past events—such as his appearance at Bad Blood—may have been designed to retroactively align with future plans. However, others within the company believe WWE intentionally kept aspects of the storyline vague to allow flexibility depending on The Rock’s availability.

While many within WWE expect The Rock to be at WrestleMania in Las Vegas, his appearance has not been officially confirmed.

Internally, Ed Koskey and Brian Parise were credited as the writers of the segment, though no producer was listed.

John Cena is not currently advertised for the next two episodes of Raw, with The Rock stating that Cena will be traveling to Africa to continue filming.

Additionally, despite speculation, Drew McIntyre was never scheduled to win the Men’s Elimination Chamber match—Cena was always planned as the winner.

(H/T: Fightful Select)