As previously reported, Johnny Gargano announced that he was taking bookings for appearances on Monday. Since departing from WWE last December, there has been speculation that he would be AEW-bound after taking time off for the birth of his first child.

However, Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Gargano is not expected in AEW in the next month or so. Thus, Gargano will be working independent dates for now.

Meltzer pointed out how Jeff Hardy and Shane Strickland will be making their AEW debuts soon.