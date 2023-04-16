Johnny Gargano has not been seen since defeating Grayson Waller in the Unsanctioned Match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Weekend, which has led to a lot of speculation on his status.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Gargano re-aggravated the shoulder injury that had him sidelined for much of January. After only working three matches his first few weeks back, including his return at the Royal Rumble, Gargano ended up wrestling exactly a dozen matches after March 4, leading up to Stand & Deliver.

Gargano’s shoulder injury reportedly got worse after his return at The Rumble, and by the time Stand & Deliver came, Gargano was severely hampered and using just one arm.

The hope from WWE officials is that Gargano can repair the injury with physical therapy instead of surgery.

There was some speculation that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon returning to the fold led to Gargano’s absence, but that is not the case. McMahon was actually directly involved with communicating to Gargano in late 2021 that he wanted Gargano to stay with the company.

Gargano remains a member of the official RAW roster.

