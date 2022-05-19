It’s believed that Jon Moxley likely renewed his AEW contract.

AEW in recent weeks and months has signed several talents to new deals, names that joined the promotion when it was launched or for the first Double Or Nothing event in 2019, such as The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Jim Ross.

AEW initially signed a number of talents to three year deals, which would be up by now. It was noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Moxley is likely one of the talents that recently had his deal come up, but renewed. Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky also fall in that category, among others.

Moxley would be the biggest name to recently ink a new deal. There’s no word on if he signed a three-year extension like some of the others, or if it was a situation where AEW picked up a one-year option.

Moxley and Bryan Danielson will face Matt Sydal and Dante Martin on Friday’s AEW Rampage. They will then team with Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz to face The Jericho Appreciation Society at Double Or Nothing later this month.

