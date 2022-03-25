ROH World Champion and PROGRESS Unified World Champion Jonathan Gresham is reportedly headed to AEW and ROH.

It was recently reported that Gresham had been in talks with AEW President Tony Khan, who is also the new ROH owner, and there were rumors that Gresham was close to signing with AEW/ROH. Now Fightful Select has confirmed that this is the plan moving forward.

The working plan is reportedly for Gresham to sign with AEW/ROH, but it was made clear that he is expected to work AEW dates. It was also noted that there was talk of integrating ROH Supercard of Honor XV into the announcement of Gresham’s signing, but nothing was confirmed as of press time. It remains to be seen if Gresham will split his time between ROH and AEW, or if he will make part-time appearances for AEW.

Gresham vs. Bandido in a Winner Takes All ROH World Title Unification Match was announced for Supercard of Honor XV before Khan bought the company, and that match is still being advertised as of this writing. Supercard of Honor will take place on Friday, April 1 during WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

Gresham returned to Impact Wrestling at the recent set of TV tapings in Philadelphia, but sources there expect him to debut for AEW soon. This will be another limited run for Gresham in Impact.

Gresham won the PROGRESS Unified World Title from Cara Noir at PROGRESS Chapter 130 this past Sunday in London. This was another Winner Takes All bout with Gresham putting the ROH World Title on the line. Gresham will defend the PROGRESS title at tonight’s 10th Anniversary show, against Warren Banks.

WWE currently airs PROGRESS shows on Peacock and the WWE Network, but it’s likely that they will be editing Gresham out. The Wrestling Observer notes how it’s believed that when PROGRESS sends their shows to WWE to air on a delay, WWE will edit Gresham’s matches since he is likely to be an AEW-contracted talent soon.

Gresham will continue to work indie dates, and for Impact, until he inks a deal with AEW/ROH. It’s believed that official confirmation on his signing will be coming in the next few weeks.

Stay tuned for more.

