An update has surfaced regarding Jordynne Grace amid her recent absence from WWE television.

While “The Juggernaut” hasn’t been featured on WWE programming as of late, she has been keeping busy outside of the squared circle.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline is reporting that Grace is currently preparing to compete in the NPC National Championships, a major bodybuilding competition scheduled for December 11 in Irving, Texas.

The competition is considered one of the more prestigious events in the bodybuilding world, with top finishers having the opportunity to earn their professional cards, which would allow them to compete in some of the biggest professional bodybuilding competitions in the world.

The upcoming event will mark Grace’s third bodybuilding competition of 2026.

There is currently no word regarding when Grace will return to WWE programming.