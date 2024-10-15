Two of TNA Wrestling’s top stars are set to see their contracts with the company expire soon.

According to reports, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace’s contract is set to expire in January. Initially, the original TNA deal with “The Juggernaut” was set to expire in the summer of 2025, however at some point it was amended to instead expire in January of 2025.

Grace’s deal isn’t the only one coming up, as her husband, Jonathan Gresham, is also set to see his TNA Wrestling contract expire in 2025.

Gresham has made a good impression on WWE in the past, and has worked in AEW and NJPW, in addition to being a former ROH World Champion.

(H/T: Fightful Select)