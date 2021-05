As noted earlier, Knockouts Tag Team Champion Jordynne Grace has re-signed with Impact Wrestling.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Grace’s new deal is for two years. She is now with the company into May 2023.

It was noted that at least one other company had interest in Grace, but were under the impression that she was staying with Impact.

