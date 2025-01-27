Jordynne Grace has officially signed a multi-year contract with WWE.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE made their interest known to Grace and reached out a few weeks before she finished up with TNA Wrestling. It is said that TNA was fully aware that Grace would be departing the company.

Grace reportedly signed with WWE almost immediately after her final TNA match.

Pwinsider is reporting that Grace flew to the WWE Performance Center after TNA Genesis and was there on Tuesday. She was said to have been finalizing her signing at that time.

Grace has canceled an independent appearance this weekend in Texas.

Finally, it was added that Grace will be in Indianapolis this weekend, so we’ll see if she appears in the women’s Royal Rumble match.