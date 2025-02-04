Jordynne Grace is now officially part of WWE, with new details emerging about her contract and future with the company.

Grace has reportedly signed a five-year contract with WWE, securing her through 2029. Sources within WWE confirm that she will initially join the NXT brand, though many within the company expect her main roster call-up to come sooner rather than later.

Grace’s deal is structured at a main-roster level, signaling WWE’s long-term investment in her. While it’s unclear if she will appear on tonight’s show, she will be spending time at the WWE Performance Center.

Notably, Grace retains the rights to her name and entrance theme, which she owns.

Sources from TNA revealed that they were interested in re-signing her but acknowledged that the chances of retaining her were slim.

