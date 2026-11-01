Despite recent speculation surrounding her status, Jordynne Grace has not departed WWE.

Questions about Grace’s future have circulated online, with some pointing to the absence of WWE references in her social media biography and her recent bodybuilding activities.

According to one source, Grace remains with WWE, and the references to the company were removed from her biography several months ago.

The report also clarified that Grace’s bodybuilding pursuits are not responsible for her absence from WWE television. Rather, her current time away from television has allowed her the opportunity to focus on those activities.

There is currently no confirmed timetable for Grace’s return to WWE programming.

Back on stage. Surprise 💪🏼 https://t.co/7L35oPzvg5 — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) September 19, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)