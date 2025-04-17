There was a last-minute change to the main event of AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, as HOOK was pulled from the show due to what sources have described as a physical issue. While specific details on his condition remain scarce, Powerhouse Hobbs was informed on Tuesday that he would be stepping in to replace HOOK in the bout.

Hobbs went on to assist The Opps in defeating The Death Riders to capture the AEW World Trios Championships. However, the title change was reportedly planned well before HOOK’s situation arose, and was not a result of the late switch.

Despite the unexpected lineup change, AEW officials were said to be very pleased with how Spring BreakThru played out overall.

On a related note, there is still no clear timeline for PAC’s return. The Death Riders member is expected to be out for “some time,” but a specific return window has not been given.

Also making headlines during the show was the surprise debut of Josh Alexander. While his AEW debut took place this week, sources indicate that Alexander had come to terms with the company back in February. AEW officials resolved his visa situation in the interim, paving the way for his arrival.

In a small but notable detail, Alexander’s wife, Jade Chung, was also backstage at Spring BreakThru, showing support for his debut.

(H/T: Fightful Select)