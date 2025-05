As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, former WWE and TNA broadcaster Josh Mathews has recently joined AEW, alongside his wife, Madison Rayne.

According to a report from Pwinsider, Mathews was recently seen working inside AEW’s production trucks, helping to facilitate communication between the production team and the match producers and agents.

Madison Rayne has been involved with AEW in a backstage capacity since August 2022.