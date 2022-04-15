Juice Robinson announced earlier this week that he is leaving NJPW when his contract expires on April 30.

Fightful Select reports his deal was originally slated to expire on January 31st, but he extended his deal by three months. He will be working his last NJPW match this weekend at Windy City Riot.

Robinson told the media outlet that he is not retiring from wrestling, but is likely to take fewer dates and “he didn’t want to be contracted somewhere that he didn’t believe he could fulfill the required duties to 100 percent.”

Robinson has recently worked for Impact Wrestling and has wrestled for WWE NXT and ROH in the past. He indicated that he’s open to working for Impact in the future and is leaving NJPW on good terms.