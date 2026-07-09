Jack Perry is staying with AEW.

During the July 8 edition of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, a vignette aired confirming that “Jungle” Jack Perry has re-signed with All Elite Wrestling (see video below), ending any speculation surrounding his contractual status.

Despite widespread assumptions that WWE could make a play for Perry if he reached free agency, sources indicate there was little to no internal discussion about pursuing him. Even as his previous AEW deal neared its expiration before news of a new agreement emerged, WWE was never viewed as a serious landing spot.

According to those familiar with the situation, there was never much interest within WWE in bringing Perry aboard. The general belief internally was that he wasn’t considered a natural fit for WWE’s current roster and creative direction, and as a result, he was never viewed as a realistic free agent target.

Perry’s name remains closely linked to one of the most talked-about backstage incidents in recent wrestling history. In 2023, he was involved in a physical altercation with CM Punk behind the scenes at AEW All In: London, an incident that ultimately led to Punk’s departure from AEW. Footage of the confrontation was later aired by AEW during an episode of Dynamite.

The journey continues!@boy_myth_legend has officially re-signed with All Elite Wrestling and is ready to keep pushing the limits in #AEW! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/QJMZEzu3xV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2026

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)