“Jungle” Jack Perry’s AEW future remains a topic of discussion as contract negotiations continue.

Despite recent speculation, one source indicated that as of Thursday morning, Jack Perry had still not signed a new deal with AEW.

“As of this morning, Jack Perry still has not re-signed,” the source stated.

The latest update follows reports from last week regarding Perry’s contract status. On June 14, it was reported that Perry’s current AEW agreement had expired and that he was actively negotiating a new contract with the company.

AEW President Tony Khan was also asked about Perry during Thursday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door media call. While Khan did not offer any specifics on the progress of negotiations or when a deal could be finalized, he expressed confidence that Perry’s future remains with the promotion.

Khan stated that the expectation is for Perry to remain with AEW for “a long time.”

Perry most recently competed on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, where he came up short in a singles match against Zack Sabre Jr.

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)