Kairi Sane is officially a free agent and weighing her next move following the expiration of her WWE termination period.

With her contractual obligations now complete, speculation has continued to grow regarding where the former WWE star could land next. Fueling that buzz even further, Kairi recently updated her social media bios to reveal that she is now represented by renowned wrestling agent Barry Bloom.

Despite being eligible to appear, Kairi was absent from both AEW Redemption and Marigold events over the weekend.

According to the latest update, Kairi has not signed with any promotion as of this writing and is currently evaluating her options as a free agent. Interest is said to be widespread, with multiple companies monitoring her availability. That interest reportedly includes opportunities for non-exclusive appearances in addition to potential full-time deals.

For now, Kairi remains one of the most sought-after names on the free agent market as she decides what comes next in her wrestling career.

(H/T: Fightful Select)