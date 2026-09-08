Kairi Sane remains one of the biggest free agents on the wrestling market, and AEW reportedly remains interested in bringing her in.

Despite some speculation surrounding AEW All In: London 2026 back on August 30, Kairi has not signed with the company as of this writing. However, there have been talks between the two sides about a potential deal.

AEW isn’t alone in its interest.

Several promotions are reportedly pursuing the Japanese star, including companies outside of the United States.

As far as a potential return to Japan is concerned, Marigold is not currently expected to be Kairi’s destination.

Kairi’s absence from All In also wasn’t an indication that plans had changed at the last minute. She reportedly wasn’t factored into the show at any point, with those familiar with the situation indicating that it was never particularly likely she would have signed with AEW in time for the event.

For now, Kairi remains a free agent as interest in her services continues.

How Far I'll Go…

See you soon.❤️ pic.twitter.com/FnkBNRkj7E — KAIRI (@KAIRI_official) July 23, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)