There is still no confirmed agreement between KAIRI and AEW heading into the promotion’s WrestleDream 2026 pay-per-view.

As of this week, the two sides had reportedly not finalized a deal.

The update comes as AEW prepares for its upcoming WrestleDream event, with KAIRI’s potential involvement remaining a subject of speculation.

It remains unclear whether an agreement will be reached or when KAIRI could potentially make an appearance for the promotion.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/17 for live AEW WrestleDream 2026 Results coverage.

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(H/T: Fightful Select)